American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|56
|.622
|_
|Boston
|84
|65
|.564
|8½
|New York
|83
|65
|.561
|9
|Toronto
|82
|65
|.558
|9½
|Baltimore
|47
|100
|.320
|44½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|63
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|71
|74
|.490
|12
|Detroit
|70
|78
|.473
|14½
|Kansas City
|66
|81
|.449
|18
|Minnesota
|65
|83
|.439
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|60
|.592
|_
|Oakland
|80
|67
|.544
|7
|Seattle
|79
|68
|.537
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|75
|.490
|15
|Texas
|54
|93
|.367
|33
___
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 7, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.