WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 25 6 .806
x-Chicago 15 16 .484 10
Washington 12 19 .387 13
New York 12 20 .375 13½
Atlanta 8 23 .258 17
Indiana 6 25 .194 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 23 8 .742
x-Minnesota 21 10 .677 2
x-Seattle 21 11 .656
x-Phoenix 19 12 .613 4
x-Dallas 13 18 .419 10
Los Angeles 12 19 .387 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

New York 91, Washington 80

Minnesota 92, Indiana 73

Las Vegas 103, Chicago 70

Seattle 94, Phoenix 85

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-09-19 00:44 GMT+08:00

