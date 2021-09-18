Alexa
Taiwanese travel to outlying islands at start of 4-day holiday

3,000 visitors arrived on Green Island, 1,000 on Orchid Island

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/18 20:04
Travelers waiting to board a ferry in Taitung Saturday. 

Travelers waiting to board a ferry in Taitung Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thousands of travelers arrived on Taitung County’s Green Island and Orchid Island Saturday (Sept. 18) at the start of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

The vacation came after a period of months with limited travel due to a domestic outbreak of COVID-19. In mid-May, the country registered around 500 local infections per day, a figure which later fell to single figures, allowing the government to drop a Level 3 alert to Level 2 at the end of July.

While the authorities still advised caution for Mid-Autumn traditions like open-air barbecues, travel was picking up again, with traffic jams on the nation’s freeways and holidaymakers lining up to board ferries to smaller islands Saturday, CNA reported.

The first long holiday since the end of the Level 3 alert saw 2,895 passengers travel from Taitung to Green Island, filling 13 ferry journeys to capacity. Adding a limited number of holidaymakers flying to the island, the total amount of visitors exceeded 3,000, CNA reported.

Orchid Island, further away in the Pacific, saw about 1,000 travelers arrive on two ferries from Taitung and one from Pingtung County. Even more tourists were expected Sunday (Sept. 19).

The county government said ferry terminals and railroad stations had organized COVID quick testing for visitors, who were also reminded that the county did not allow barbecues in public spaces.
Mid-Autumn Festival
Orchid Island
Green Island
Taitung County
ferry

Updated : 2021-09-18 20:10 GMT+08:00

