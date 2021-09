BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia has beaten South Africa 30-17 at Suncorp Stadium in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship.

___

Australia 30 (Len Ikitau 2, Marika Koroibete 2 tries; Quade Cooper 2 conversions, 2 penalties), South Africa 17 (Lukhanyo Am try; Handre Pollard 4 penalties). HT: 15-12