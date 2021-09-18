Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market Expected To Reach CAGR Value Of Over 9% By 2026

The global automotive smart seating systems market is estimated to value US$ 20,938.1 million in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of over 9% in terms of value during forecast period 2017–2026.

Automotive smart seating systems are advanced systems that offer enhanced driving experience with added comfort and safety features. Smart seating systems automatically positions and monitors behavioural dynamics of the individual in the seat. Additionally, automotive smart seating systems have ability to measure driver’s vital information such as heart rate, stress level, breath rate, and also senses sign of fatigue or exhaustion.

Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market Dynamics:

Increasing disposable income and rising automotive sales are major key factors expected to drive demand for automotive smart seating systems market in developed and developing economies. In addition, technological advancements, development of new and innovative systems with features such as smartphone integration, seat ventilation, and massage system are further propelling demand for automotive smart seating systems. Smart seating systems can alert a driver if the person is feeling tired or sleepy, which is another feature that is driving its popularity, especially among individuals who commute over long distances regularly.

Rising long distance travelling is another major factor driving growth of the global market. Long hours of travelling can lead to tiredness and fatigue in individuals which can be reduced to a certain level by use of smart seating systems. Increasing number of vehicles has led traffic congestion especially in metro cities, leading to increased commute time, and this has created demand for smart seats in order to provide reduced stress and comfort.

Market Analysis by End User:

Among all end user segments, OEM segment in the global automotive smart seating systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of major OEMs such as Faurecia, Continental AG etc., in countries in this region, improving living standards, and increasing demand for luxury cars owing to increasing spending capacity and per capita income.

The OEM segment in the global automotive smart seating systems market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 70%, owing to better quality assurance, warranty, and proper integration of system with the automotive. Revenue year-on-year growth of the OEM segment is expected to increase steadily during the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

The global automotive smart seating systems market is witnessing strong growth owing to increasing adoption of safety features in vehicles, and rising demand for automotive across the globe, coupled with high disposable income. Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive smart seating systems, owing to increasing government initiatives to promote road safety, coupled with high adoption rate of smart seating systems in vehicles being offered by prominent manufacturers. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, and register a CAGR of over 9%, which is moderately higher than that of other regions.

Americas market is anticipated to grow at a moderate growth rate, while demand for automotive smart seating system in Europe region is foreseen to expand at steady rate in near future. The market in developing countries in Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth for automotive smart seating system market. The growth in Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing demand for automotive smart seating system in countries such as China and India.

According to Autodata Corporation, the total number of vehicles sold in the U.S. for the year 2016 was 17.55 million units a substantial rise from 16.5 million units in 2014. Rising demand for automotive vehicles, and high disposable income in this region are major factors driving growth of the America automotive smart seating systems market. As seats in vehicles are considered as second most important aspect after structure, adoption of smart seating in cars by major manufacturers is a key opportunity for growth of the Americas automotive smart seating systems market.

Companies profiled in the report are Johnson Controls, Magna International, Faurecia, Continental, Lear corporation, DURA Automotive Systems and Toyota Boshoku.