Test Environment As A Service Market Rise of As-A-Service Model For Cloud-Based Services

Testing environment as a service (TEaaS) is an on-demand cloud-based service to manage end-to-end software test environments. Test environments are created during the software testing process to enable software testers to use testing tools and executive testing processes successfully, and to develop high-quality software products, and applications. Firms are using cloud-based solutions for test environment management over on-premise software solutions. Cloud-based solutions are cost-effective, flexible, and scalable software testing solutions. IT provides flexibility in terms of usage of Test Environment as a Service, for software testers to perform software testing on newly built software products and applications.

The factors driving the growth of the global testing as a service market are, rise of as-a-service model for testing services such as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), testing as a service (TaaS), and environment-as-a-service (EaaS) are gaining traction in the IT market, especially in cloud-based services.

However, cyber security concerns in cloud-based testing environment is a major factor hampering growth of the global test environment as a service market. Additionally, network and data isolation issues pertaining to the testing environment service is expected to hamper growth of the global test environment as a service market over the forecast period.

Global market segmentation on the basis of areas:

Cloud computing

Data Center

Enterprise Application

IT Security

Global market segmentation on the basis of region:

North Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

CSC

HCL

IBM

Infosys

Wipro

Accenture

Atos

CA technologies

Capgemini

Cognizant

The North America is the largest revenue contributing region in the global test environment as a service market and occupied around XX% of the total market share in 2016. The growth of this region comes from the increasing demand for cloud testing and automated software quality software as a service (SaaS) among organizations. Factors such as, growing requirement to manage the complex sourcing environments for software development projects will boost the implementation of global test environment as a service solution in the region over the next four years. The global test environment market in North America is followed by market in Europe, and Latin America respectively.