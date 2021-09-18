Alexa
Taiwan investigates COVID Delta link between airplane cleaner and Middle East

CECC to finalize report Monday at the earliest, though genome sequencing appears to discount link

  234
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/18 16:35
Travelers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. 

Travelers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An airline cabin cleaner infected by the Delta variant of COVID-19 could be linked to a coronavirus case imported from the Middle East and West Asia, the Central Epidemic Command Center said Saturday (Sept. 18).

The result of its investigation will be announced Monday (Sept. 20) at the earliest, but genome sequencing had shown the cleaning woman’s case was different from Delta infections registered earlier in Pingtung County, with EVA Air pilots, and at a New Taipei City kindergarten, CNA reported.

The woman, an employee of Taoyuan International Airport Services Co., Ltd. (TIAS), was most likely to have been infected while cleaning the cabin of an airplane. During a comparison of her infection with other cases and a study of the list of aircraft she had worked on, there might be a link to a COVID-positive individual who arrived in Taiwan from the Middle East or West Asia, the CECC said.
