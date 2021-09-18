Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 15:09
A woman walks down from the stage inside an auditorium at Kabul University's education center during a demonstration in support of the Taliban governm...
A girl holds a torch during a procession joined by tens of thousands in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the day before the final Mass of ...
Models appear backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New ...
Firefighters from Massachusetts gather with others outside the National September 11 Memorial and Museum during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversar...
Laborers wait in the street to be hired in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Models present creations by Chinese designer Zheng Wei in her Mackzheng collection during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (...
Women sell vegetables at Kaporo market in Conakry, Guinea Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Guinea's longtime opposition leader says he welcomes the coup that d...
A woman walks past beauty salons with window decorations which have been defaced in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Since the Taliban gain...
A man carries a girl as migrants continue their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on th...
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken during the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Observant Jews believe the ritua...
A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie show as she sits amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a ...
The annual "Tribute in Light" shines into the sky on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP ...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with four private citizens onboard, lifts off in this time-exposure photo from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A, Wedne...
A Hezbollah supporter fires a rocket-propelled grenade in the air to celebrate the arrival of Iranian fuel tankers to Lebanon, in the eastern town of ...
U.S. gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the ...
A patient breathes through an oxygen mask at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Dr. Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 17, 20...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain collides with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, a...
Two packhorses playfully jostel each other in the rain-soaked main town square of Dharmsala, India, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
People walk through an alleyway as the sun sets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art install...

A woman walks down from the stage inside an auditorium at Kabul University's education center during a demonstration in support of the Taliban governm...

A girl holds a torch during a procession joined by tens of thousands in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the day before the final Mass of ...

Models appear backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New ...

Firefighters from Massachusetts gather with others outside the National September 11 Memorial and Museum during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversar...

Laborers wait in the street to be hired in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Models present creations by Chinese designer Zheng Wei in her Mackzheng collection during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (...

Women sell vegetables at Kaporo market in Conakry, Guinea Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Guinea's longtime opposition leader says he welcomes the coup that d...

A woman walks past beauty salons with window decorations which have been defaced in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Since the Taliban gain...

A man carries a girl as migrants continue their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on th...

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken during the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Observant Jews believe the ritua...

A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie show as she sits amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a ...

The annual "Tribute in Light" shines into the sky on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP ...

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with four private citizens onboard, lifts off in this time-exposure photo from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A, Wedne...

A Hezbollah supporter fires a rocket-propelled grenade in the air to celebrate the arrival of Iranian fuel tankers to Lebanon, in the eastern town of ...

U.S. gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the ...

A patient breathes through an oxygen mask at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Dr. Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 17, 20...

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain collides with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, a...

Two packhorses playfully jostel each other in the rain-soaked main town square of Dharmsala, India, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

People walk through an alleyway as the sun sets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art install...

SEPT. 11 - 17, 2021

From 9/11 commemorations in New York, to scenes of daily life in Afghanistan, to a dramatic collision at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-09-18 17:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan