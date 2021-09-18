AP Week in Pictures: Global

A girl holds a torch during a procession joined by tens of thousands in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the day before the final Mass of ... A girl holds a torch during a procession joined by tens of thousands in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the day before the final Mass of the International Eucharistic Congress which will be attended by Pope Francis. The pontiff is making his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July - a four-day visit to Hungary and Slovakia starting Sunday which will not only test his health but also provide what may be one of the most awkward moments of his papacy, a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the sort of populist, right-wing leader Francis typically scorns. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)