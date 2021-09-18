US$ 32,000.0 Mn in 2026|Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Surge at 35.7% CAGR By 2026

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 32,000.0 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.7% over the forecast period.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are antibodies produced by using identical immune cells that are clones of one unique parent cell. Since monoclonal antibodies are produced from clones of only one parent cell, all monoclonal antibodies produced by the parent cell are the same due to which, they are called biosimilar monoclonal antibodies.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Dynamics:

Major factor driving growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is patent expiry on essential biological drugs. These patent expiries allow manufacturers to produce biosimilar drugs in bulk quantities and offer it to the general public at much cost-effective rates. Also, a number of pipeline products and increasing cases of chronic and autoimmune diseases are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Moreover, recent approvals by prominent regulatory bodies in developed economies for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is another factor expected to boost adoption of biosimilar MAB and in turn propel growth of the global market to a significant extent.

However, unfavorable regulatory scenarios in multiple regions coupled with lack of proper reimbursement policies for biosimilar products are major factors restraining growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Additionally, possible side effects of monoclonal antibodies (MAB) products is another factor anticipated to hamper growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segment Analysis:

Analysis by Drug Class:

On the basis of drug class segmentation, Adalimumab segment is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global market and is projected to register highest CAGR of around 37.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing incidence of chronic psoriasis and Crohn’s disease for which Adalimumab is used as a primary medication. It is commercially available under the trade name Humira. Also, the Adalimumab segment in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global market over the forecast period.

Also, the Abciximab segment is anticipated to register lowest CAGR of around 33.0%, as compared to the other drug class segments in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. This can be attributed to patent expiry on Abciximab in major revenue contributing countries such as US and Germany.

Analysis by Application:

Among the application segments, the oncology segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market, and is expected to register highest CAGR of around 38.0% during the forecast period 2017 & 2026. It is further projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (MAB) in the field of oncology in developed and developing economies.

The chronic and autoimmune diseases segment is projected to account for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global market, and register a CAGR of around 35.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing incidence of chronic and autoimmune diseases and high adoption of biosimilar MAB for treatment of these diseases.

Analysis by Region:

The Europe market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market, with an estimated value of around US$ 750.0 million in 2017. This is attributed to increasing adoption of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and high rate of approval for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (MAB) in countries in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR of around 36.0% over the forecast period, and is expected to be valued around US$ 8,900.0 Mn in 2026. Increasing number of government initiatives for development of healthcare facilities in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India and increasing adoption of biosimilar products are key factors expected to propel growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the report are Allergan plc, BIOCADBioXpress, Therapeutics SA, Biocon, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Celltrion Inc., Coherus BioSciences Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reliance Life Sciences