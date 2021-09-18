Taiwan closely observed Chinese military drills

An M110A2 howitzer firing in Pingtung County Thursday during the Han Kuang 37 war games. An M110A2 howitzer firing in Pingtung County Thursday during the Han Kuang 37 war games. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said Saturday (Sept. 18) it had closely observed military drills by China the previous day, coinciding with the conclusion of Taiwan’s Han Kuang 37 war games and the sailing of the U.S. destroyer USS Barry through the Taiwan Strait.

Also, Friday (Sept. 17), 10 Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes intruded into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), CNA reported. The Chinese military issued a news release Saturday saying the previous day, its navy and air force had conducted maneuvers in an area southwest of Taiwan involving ships, early warning aircraft and bombers.

In Taiwan, the military said it had observed and evaluated the Chinese movements as well as any changes in the regional situation. The Chinese tests and the passage of the USS Barry came at the close of five days of intensive nationwide live-fire exercises by the Taiwan Armed Forces.