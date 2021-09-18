Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan closely observed Chinese military drills

Chinese war games occurred on last day of Han Kuang 37, as US destroyer sailed Taiwan Strait

  164
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/18 15:46
An M110A2 howitzer firing in Pingtung County Thursday during the Han Kuang 37 war games. 

An M110A2 howitzer firing in Pingtung County Thursday during the Han Kuang 37 war games.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said Saturday (Sept. 18) it had closely observed military drills by China the previous day, coinciding with the conclusion of Taiwan’s Han Kuang 37 war games and the sailing of the U.S. destroyer USS Barry through the Taiwan Strait.

Also, Friday (Sept. 17), 10 Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes intruded into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), CNA reported. The Chinese military issued a news release Saturday saying the previous day, its navy and air force had conducted maneuvers in an area southwest of Taiwan involving ships, early warning aircraft and bombers.

In Taiwan, the military said it had observed and evaluated the Chinese movements as well as any changes in the regional situation. The Chinese tests and the passage of the USS Barry came at the close of five days of intensive nationwide live-fire exercises by the Taiwan Armed Forces.
military drills
Ministry of National Defense
Chinese military drills
USS Barry
Han Kuang 37
ADIZ
PLAAF

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan conducts multiple counterattack drills around nation
Taiwan conducts multiple counterattack drills around nation
2021/09/17 10:12
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/17 08:33
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/16 09:43
Taiwan Air Force plans to spend US$1 billion on bases, missiles
Taiwan Air Force plans to spend US$1 billion on bases, missiles
2021/09/15 17:59
Two Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/15 11:37

Updated : 2021-09-18 17:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan