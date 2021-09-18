Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed no new local COVID-19 cases, no deaths and six imported cases Saturday (Sept. 18), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

As Saturday marked the beginning of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the CECC advised travelers to be careful and to respect basic COVID prevention measures such as social distancing. Media reported heavy traffic on the nation's freeways, with travelers arriving en masse at popular destinations including Green Island, Xiao Liuqiu Island and Mount Hehuan.

Saturday's imported cases were four men and two women ranging in age from 20 to 59. Three arrived from Indonesia, two from the Philippines and one from Bangladesh. The CECC said the arrivals dated from Sept. 4-16.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,129 coronavirus cases included 14,575 domestic cases, 1,500 imported ones, and 839 deaths. Of the fatalities, 829 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 411 deaths and Taipei City 318.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 110 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.