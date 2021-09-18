Diamondbacks lose 100th of season, fall 4-3 to Astros

Houston Astros' Jose Siri, right, is tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed while trying to steal second base during the eighth innin... Houston Astros' Jose Siri, right, is tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed while trying to steal second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter (19) looks back after being tagged out by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve while trying to steal second b... Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter (19) looks back after being tagged out by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve while trying to steal second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Jose Siri, left, after both scored on Altuve's two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks duri... Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Jose Siri, left, after both scored on Altuve's two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta runs down the first base line after hitting an RBI single against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a b... Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta runs down the first base line after hitting an RBI single against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their 100th loss with a 4-3 win on Friday night.

Houston tied it in 10th with an RBI bloop single by Jake Meyers, and after Aledmys Díaz walked to load the bases with one out, Tyler Clippard (1-1) hit McCormick in the head with a 0-2 pitch to score Yordan Alvarez. It was Houston’s first win on a hit by pitch since August 1998 and third time in franchise history.

David Peralta gave Arizona the lead in the top of the 10th with an RBI single off Ryne Stanek (3-4).

Madison Bumgarner retired the first nine batters he faced and 15 of the first 16 before Jose Siri walked with one out in the sixth. After Jason Castro grounded out, José Altuve sent a 0-2 fastball to left for his 28th home run.

Before the sixth, Altuve had been the only Astros baserunner, reaching on an error to lead off the fourth but was quickly erased on a double play.

Bumgarner yielded two runs on one hit with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Before this season, the only other 100-loss season in the Diamondbacks history was in 2004 when the club lost 111 games.

Kole Calhoun gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the sixth with a solo home run to right just out of the reach of Kyle Tucker.

Josh VanMeter hit an RBI single in the eighth to tie it at 2-2.

The Diamondbacks were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position. Josh Rojas finished with three hits.

Houston starter Brandon Bielak threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering three hits with six strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Calhoun (left hamstring strain) was reinstated from the injured list. … INF Seth Beer (dislocated left shoulder) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday.

Astros: Castro (right knee soreness) was reinstated from the injured list. C Garrett Stubbs was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. … Third base coach Gary Pettis tested positive for Covid-19 and was away from the team. Manager Dusty Baker said Pettis was feeling good and has no symptoms. Baker added that Pettis had gotten the first vaccine and was about to get the second vaccine when he tested positive.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Lance McCullers, Jr. (12-4, 3.12 ERA) will look for his fourth straight winning decision when he starts Saturday opposite Arizona RHP Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 3.90 ERA).