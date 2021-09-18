Friday's Major League Linescores

|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|New York
|010
|100
|42x
|—
|8
|11
|1
Plesac, Wittgren (7), J.Mejía (8) and R.Pérez; Kluber, King (7), Luetge (9) and Higashioka. W_Kluber 5-3. L_Plesac 10-6. HRs_New York, Gallo (37), Judge (35), Gardner (9), Stanton (29).
|Minnesota
|015
|001
|000
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Toronto
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
Pineda, Alcala (6), Duffey (8), Colomé (9) and Jeffers; Ryu, Stripling (3), Merryweather (6), Pearson (7), Borucki (8), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen. W_Pineda 7-8. L_Ryu 13-9. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (31), Donaldson (23), Sanó (29), Rooker (8). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (46).
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Boston
|020
|113
|00x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Akin, Diplán (5), Knight (6), Hanhold (6), Watkins (7) and Severino; Sale, Whitlock (6), Sawamura (7), M.Barnes (8), M.Pérez (9) and Vázquez. W_Sale 4-0. L_Akin 2-10. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (0). Boston, Dalbec (23).
|Detroit
|121
|000
|000
|0
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|003
|3
|—
|7
|9
|2
(10 innings)
Mize, Holland (4), Hutchison (5), Lange (7), Funkhouser (8), Soto (9), Fulmer (9), Garcia (10) and Haase; Patiño, Head (7), Anderson (8), Robertson (9), Kittredge (10) and F.Mejía. W_Kittredge 9-3. L_Garcia 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (13). Tampa Bay, B.Phillips (13).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Buehler, Knebel (7), Graterol (8) and W.Smith; Castillo, Cessa (7), Lorenzen (9) and Barnhart. W_Castillo 8-15. L_Buehler 14-4. Sv_Lorenzen (4).
|Pittsburgh
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
Crowe, Banda (6), Mears (7), Kuhl (8), Stratton (9) and Stallings; E.Hernandez, Okert (6), Bass (8), Thompson (9) and Henry. W_Crowe 4-7. L_E.Hernandez 1-2. Sv_Stratton (6).
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|110
|—
|4
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|8
|0
Wheeler, Alvarado (6), Coonrod (7), A.Bradley (8), Kennedy (8) and Realmuto; Walker, Loup (6), Lugo (7), Hand (8), Familia (8), E.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Wheeler 14-9. L_Walker 7-10. Sv_Kennedy (23). HRs_Philadelphia, B.Miller (19).