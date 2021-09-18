Alexa
Friday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 09:56
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 000 000 000 0 4 0
New York 010 100 42x 8 11 1

Plesac, Wittgren (7), J.Mejía (8) and R.Pérez; Kluber, King (7), Luetge (9) and Higashioka. W_Kluber 5-3. L_Plesac 10-6. HRs_New York, Gallo (37), Judge (35), Gardner (9), Stanton (29).

___

Minnesota 015 001 000 7 10 2
Toronto 021 000 000 3 5 1

Pineda, Alcala (6), Duffey (8), Colomé (9) and Jeffers; Ryu, Stripling (3), Merryweather (6), Pearson (7), Borucki (8), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen. W_Pineda 7-8. L_Ryu 13-9. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (31), Donaldson (23), Sanó (29), Rooker (8). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (46).

___

Baltimore 010 000 000 1 4 1
Boston 020 113 00x 7 11 0

Akin, Diplán (5), Knight (6), Hanhold (6), Watkins (7) and Severino; Sale, Whitlock (6), Sawamura (7), M.Barnes (8), M.Pérez (9) and Vázquez. W_Sale 4-0. L_Akin 2-10. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (0). Boston, Dalbec (23).

___

Detroit 121 000 000 0 4 7 1
Tampa Bay 100 000 003 3 7 9 2

(10 innings)

Mize, Holland (4), Hutchison (5), Lange (7), Funkhouser (8), Soto (9), Fulmer (9), Garcia (10) and Haase; Patiño, Head (7), Anderson (8), Robertson (9), Kittredge (10) and F.Mejía. W_Kittredge 9-3. L_Garcia 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (13). Tampa Bay, B.Phillips (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 000 001 1 6 0
Cincinnati 000 012 00x 3 6 0

Buehler, Knebel (7), Graterol (8) and W.Smith; Castillo, Cessa (7), Lorenzen (9) and Barnhart. W_Castillo 8-15. L_Buehler 14-4. Sv_Lorenzen (4).

___

Pittsburgh 100 001 000 2 6 0
Miami 010 000 000 1 5 1

Crowe, Banda (6), Mears (7), Kuhl (8), Stratton (9) and Stallings; E.Hernandez, Okert (6), Bass (8), Thompson (9) and Henry. W_Crowe 4-7. L_E.Hernandez 1-2. Sv_Stratton (6).

___

Philadelphia 010 010 110 4 7 0
New York 000 100 020 3 8 0

Wheeler, Alvarado (6), Coonrod (7), A.Bradley (8), Kennedy (8) and Realmuto; Walker, Loup (6), Lugo (7), Hand (8), Familia (8), E.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Wheeler 14-9. L_Walker 7-10. Sv_Kennedy (23). HRs_Philadelphia, B.Miller (19).

Updated : 2021-09-18 12:34 GMT+08:00

