Wild Card Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 09:51
Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 82 64 .562 _
Boston 83 65 .561 _
New York 82 65 .558 ½
Oakland 79 67 .541 3
Seattle 78 68 .534 4

___

Thursday's Games

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 94 54 .635 _
St. Louis 76 69 .524 _
San Diego 76 70 .521 ½
Cincinnati 77 71 .520 ½
Philadelphia 74 72 .507

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

___

Updated : 2021-09-18 11:16 GMT+08:00

