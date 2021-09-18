Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New York Red Bulls 4, Miami 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 09:18
New York Red Bulls 4, Miami 0

New York Red Bulls 2 2 4
Miami 0 0 0

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 6, 18th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Fernandez, 1, 31st.

Second Half_3, New York Red Bulls, Fabio, 4, 65th; 4, New York Red Bulls, Fabio, 5 (Duncan), 89th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, AJ Marcucci; Miami, Nick Marsman, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Figal, Miami, 10th; Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 20th; Higuain, Miami, 45th+1; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 57th; Barlow, New York Red Bulls, 81st; Harper, New York Red Bulls, 86th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Jason White, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards (Kyle Duncan, 59th), Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Andrew Gutman, 46th), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Cameron Harper, 83rd), Dru Yearwood (Cristhian Casseres Jr., 59th); Fabio, Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 70th).

Miami_Nick Marsman; Jorge Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Christian Makoun; Gregore (Jay Chapman, 57th), Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan (Indiana Vassilev, 46th), Rodolfo Pizarro (Federico Higuain, 77th), Brek Shea; Gonzalo Higuain (Julian Carranza, 77th), Robbie Robinson (Kelvin Leerdam, 40th).

Updated : 2021-09-18 11:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan