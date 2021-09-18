New York Red Bulls 4, Miami 0

New York Red Bulls 2 2 — 4 Miami 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 6, 18th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Fernandez, 1, 31st.

Second Half_3, New York Red Bulls, Fabio, 4, 65th; 4, New York Red Bulls, Fabio, 5 (Duncan), 89th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, AJ Marcucci; Miami, Nick Marsman, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Figal, Miami, 10th; Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 20th; Higuain, Miami, 45th+1; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 57th; Barlow, New York Red Bulls, 81st; Harper, New York Red Bulls, 86th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Jason White, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards (Kyle Duncan, 59th), Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Andrew Gutman, 46th), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Cameron Harper, 83rd), Dru Yearwood (Cristhian Casseres Jr., 59th); Fabio, Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 70th).

Miami_Nick Marsman; Jorge Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Christian Makoun; Gregore (Jay Chapman, 57th), Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan (Indiana Vassilev, 46th), Rodolfo Pizarro (Federico Higuain, 77th), Brek Shea; Gonzalo Higuain (Julian Carranza, 77th), Robbie Robinson (Kelvin Leerdam, 40th).