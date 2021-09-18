Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 06:25
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Collins; Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

Updated : 2021-09-18 08:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan