Pjaca's goal lifts Torino to 1-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Marko Pjaca scored a late goal and Torino won 1-0 at Sassuolo in Serie A on Friday.

It was Torino’s second consecutive victory after opening the season with two straight losses.

Torino now has six points, three points behind Italian league leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli, while Sassuolo remained with four.

Pjaca’s goal came with a curled shot that appeared to surprise Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

Pjaca’s rights are owned by Juventus, and Torino is the fifth different team he has played for on loan in five seasons.

In the first half, Torino hit the post twice and Sassuolo hit the goalframe once.

