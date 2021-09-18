Alexa
Van Noy, Nordin ruled out for Patriots matchup with Jets

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 04:38
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is out for Sunday's matchup with the Jets with a throat injury.

An abdomen issue will also sideline kicker Quinn Nordin. The undrafted rookie was a healthy scratch for last week's opener against Miami.

In addition, tight end Jonnu Smith (hip), right tackle Trent Brown (calf), tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for Sunday's first road trip of the season.

With Van Noy out, second-year linebacker Josh Uche could make his second career start. Brown's starting role is expected to be filled by either Yasir Durant or Justin Herron. Both saw snaps in Brown's place after he was injured against the Dolphins.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-18 06:30 GMT+08:00

