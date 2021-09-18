Alexa
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 03:19
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 428.20 434.05 423.50 424.55 Down 3.30
Oct 428.00 434.30 423.90 424.25 Down 3.50
Nov 429.40 435.30 423.80 424.45 Down 3.55
Dec 428.15 435.90 423.55 424.60 Down 3.55
Jan 428.85 432.80 424.00 424.55 Down 3.45
Feb 430.00 430.10 424.35 424.55 Down 3.50
Mar 427.70 435.00 422.90 423.95 Down 3.60
Apr 429.20 429.20 423.65 423.65 Down 3.60
May 429.10 432.95 422.45 423.10 Down 3.70
Jun 422.90 Down 3.70
Jul 428.05 428.05 421.50 422.20 Down 3.75
Aug 421.90 Down 3.75
Sep 423.45 423.45 421.35 421.35 Down 3.70
Oct 421.50 Down 3.85
Nov 421.25 Down 4.00
Dec 421.00 421.00 420.05 420.05 Down 4.00
Jan 420.15 Down 4.00
Feb 419.75 Down 4.00
Mar 428.00 428.00 418.55 418.55 Down 4.10
Apr 418.05 Down 4.10
May 417.40 Down 4.20
Jun 417.05 Down 4.20
Jul 416.30 Down 4.20
Aug 415.70 Down 4.20
Sep 415.10 Down 4.20
Dec 413.65 Down 4.10
Mar 413.05 Down 4.10
May 413.00 Down 4.10
Jul 412.95 Down 4.10
Sep 409.80 Down 4.10
Dec 411.30 Down 4.10
Mar 413.00 Down 4.10
May 414.75 Down 4.10
Jul 416.50 Down 4.10
Sep 418.25 Down 4.10
Dec 420.10 Down 4.10
Mar 421.35 Down 4.10
May 422.35 Down 4.10
Jul 422.10 Down 4.10
Sep 421.85 Down 4.10

Updated : 2021-09-18 05:00 GMT+08:00

