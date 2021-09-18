New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|428.20
|434.05
|423.50
|424.55 Down 3.30
|Oct
|428.00
|434.30
|423.90
|424.25 Down 3.50
|Nov
|429.40
|435.30
|423.80
|424.45 Down 3.55
|Dec
|428.15
|435.90
|423.55
|424.60 Down 3.55
|Jan
|428.85
|432.80
|424.00
|424.55 Down 3.45
|Feb
|430.00
|430.10
|424.35
|424.55 Down 3.50
|Mar
|427.70
|435.00
|422.90
|423.95 Down 3.60
|Apr
|429.20
|429.20
|423.65
|423.65 Down 3.60
|May
|429.10
|432.95
|422.45
|423.10 Down 3.70
|Jun
|422.90 Down 3.70
|Jul
|428.05
|428.05
|421.50
|422.20 Down 3.75
|Aug
|421.90 Down 3.75
|Sep
|423.45
|423.45
|421.35
|421.35 Down 3.70
|Oct
|421.50 Down 3.85
|Nov
|421.25 Down 4.00
|Dec
|421.00
|421.00
|420.05
|420.05 Down 4.00
|Jan
|420.15 Down 4.00
|Feb
|419.75 Down 4.00
|Mar
|428.00
|428.00
|418.55
|418.55 Down 4.10
|Apr
|418.05 Down 4.10
|May
|417.40 Down 4.20
|Jun
|417.05 Down 4.20
|Jul
|416.30 Down 4.20
|Aug
|415.70 Down 4.20
|Sep
|415.10 Down 4.20
|Dec
|413.65 Down 4.10
|Mar
|413.05 Down 4.10
|May
|413.00 Down 4.10
|Jul
|412.95 Down 4.10
|Sep
|409.80 Down 4.10
|Dec
|411.30 Down 4.10
|Mar
|413.00 Down 4.10
|May
|414.75 Down 4.10
|Jul
|416.50 Down 4.10
|Sep
|418.25 Down 4.10
|Dec
|420.10 Down 4.10
|Mar
|421.35 Down 4.10
|May
|422.35 Down 4.10
|Jul
|422.10 Down 4.10
|Sep
|421.85 Down 4.10