New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|72.62
|72.72
|71.21
|71.97
|Down .64
|Oct
|72.33
|72.50
|71.03
|71.82
|Down .55
|Nov
|71.90
|72.04
|70.64
|71.38
|Down .53
|Dec
|71.24
|71.43
|70.13
|70.81
|Down .52
|Jan
|70.72
|70.81
|69.60
|70.22
|Down .51
|Feb
|70.19
|70.28
|69.10
|69.65
|Down .52
|Mar
|69.66
|69.66
|68.61
|69.09
|Down .53
|Apr
|69.11
|69.13
|68.15
|68.54
|Down .54
|May
|68.42
|68.61
|67.57
|68.01
|Down .54
|Jun
|67.76
|67.91
|67.17
|67.46
|Down .54
|Jul
|67.06
|67.39
|66.63
|66.92
|Down .56
|Aug
|66.97
|66.97
|66.12
|66.42
|Down .55
|Sep
|65.80
|65.99
|65.80
|65.93
|Down .56
|Oct
|65.51
|65.93
|65.43
|65.47
|Down .57
|Nov
|65.51
|65.61
|64.78
|65.04
|Down .58
|Dec
|64.55
|Down .60
|Jan
|64.52
|64.65
|64.08
|64.08
|Down .60
|Feb
|63.63
|Down .59
|Mar
|63.20
|Down .59
|Apr
|62.79
|Down .60
|May
|62.88
|62.98
|62.25
|62.41
|Down .60
|Jun
|62.00
|Down .60
|Jul
|61.61
|Down .61
|Aug
|61.24
|Down .61
|Sep
|60.89
|Down .61
|Oct
|60.55
|Down .62
|Nov
|60.80
|60.85
|60.08
|60.23
|Down .62
|Dec
|59.86
|Down .61
|Jan
|59.51
|Down .60
|Feb
|59.17
|Down .62
|Mar
|58.85
|Down .63
|Apr
|58.54
|Down .64
|May
|58.41
|58.43
|58.24
|58.24
|Down .64
|Jun
|57.93
|Down .64
|Jul
|57.63
|Down .66
|Aug
|57.35
|Down .67
|Sep
|57.09
|Down .68
|Oct
|56.85
|Down .68
|Nov
|56.55
|56.61
|56.55
|56.61
|Down .67
|Dec
|56.30
|Down .67
|Jan
|56.13
|Down .68
|Feb
|55.90
|Down .68
|Mar
|55.67
|Down .68
|Apr
|55.35
|Down .69
|May
|55.11
|Down .69
|Jun
|54.86
|Down .69
|Jul
|54.70
|Down .70
|Aug
|54.57
|Down .70
|Sep
|54.28
|Down .70
|Oct
|54.15
|Down .71
|Nov
|54.37
|54.37
|53.81
|53.97
|Down .71
|Dec
|53.73
|Down .71
|Jan
|53.68
|Down .71
|Feb
|53.49
|Down .71
|Mar
|53.34
|Down .71
|Apr
|53.24
|Down .71
|May
|53.07
|Down .71
|Jun
|52.88
|Down .71
|Jul
|52.83
|Down .71
|Aug
|52.65
|Down .71
|Sep
|52.57
|Down .71
|Oct
|52.44
|Down .71
|Nov
|52.32
|Down .71
|Dec
|52.20
|Down .71
|Jan
|52.11
|Down .71
|Feb
|52.06
|Down .71
|Mar
|51.97
|Down .71
|Apr
|51.92
|Down .71
|May
|51.85
|Down .71
|Jun
|51.78
|Down .71
|Jul
|51.74
|Down .71
|Aug
|51.73
|Down .71
|Sep
|51.63
|Down .71
|Oct
|51.55
|Down .71
|Nov
|51.48
|Down .71
|Dec
|51.39
|Down .71
|Jan
|51.42
|Down .71
|Feb
|51.40
|Down .71
|Mar
|51.41
|Down .71
|Apr
|51.40
|Down .71
|May
|51.37
|Down .71
|Jun
|51.43
|Down .71
|Jul
|51.43
|Down .71
|Aug
|51.42
|Down .71
|Sep
|51.43
|Down .71
|Oct
|51.42
|Down .71
|Nov
|51.38
|Down .71
|Dec
|51.47
|Down .71
|Jan
|51.48
|Down .71
|Feb
|51.54
|Down .71
|Mar
|51.58
|Down .71
|Apr
|51.62
|Down .71
|May
|51.56
|Down .71
|Jun
|51.61
|Down .71
|Jul
|51.63
|Down .71
|Aug
|51.65
|Down .71
|Sep
|51.67
|Down .71
|Oct
|51.68
|Down .71
|Nov
|51.68
|Down .71
|Dec
|51.75
|Down .71
|Jan
|51.80
|Down .71
|Feb
|51.82
|Down .71
|Mar
|51.84
|Down .71
|Apr
|51.86
|Down .71
|May
|51.90
|Down .71
|Jun
|51.92
|Down .71
|Jul
|51.95
|Down .71
|Aug
|51.96
|Down .71
|Sep
|51.97
|Down .71
|Oct
|51.98
|Down .71
|Nov
|51.98
|Down .71
|Dec
|52.06
|Down .71
|Jan
|52.14
|Down .71
|Feb
|52.20
|Down .71
|Mar
|52.23
|Down .71
|Apr
|52.23
|Down .71
|May
|52.18
|Down .71
|Jun
|52.19
|Down .71
|Jul
|52.17
|Down .71
|Aug
|52.19
|Down .71
|Sep
|52.24
|Down .71
|Oct
|52.33
|Down .71
|Nov
|52.28
|Down .71
|Dec
|52.40
|Down .71
|Jan
|52.57
|Down .71