BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 03:19
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 72.62 72.72 71.21 71.97 Down .64
Oct 72.33 72.50 71.03 71.82 Down .55
Nov 71.90 72.04 70.64 71.38 Down .53
Dec 71.24 71.43 70.13 70.81 Down .52
Jan 70.72 70.81 69.60 70.22 Down .51
Feb 70.19 70.28 69.10 69.65 Down .52
Mar 69.66 69.66 68.61 69.09 Down .53
Apr 69.11 69.13 68.15 68.54 Down .54
May 68.42 68.61 67.57 68.01 Down .54
Jun 67.76 67.91 67.17 67.46 Down .54
Jul 67.06 67.39 66.63 66.92 Down .56
Aug 66.97 66.97 66.12 66.42 Down .55
Sep 65.80 65.99 65.80 65.93 Down .56
Oct 65.51 65.93 65.43 65.47 Down .57
Nov 65.51 65.61 64.78 65.04 Down .58
Dec 64.55 Down .60
Jan 64.52 64.65 64.08 64.08 Down .60
Feb 63.63 Down .59
Mar 63.20 Down .59
Apr 62.79 Down .60
May 62.88 62.98 62.25 62.41 Down .60
Jun 62.00 Down .60
Jul 61.61 Down .61
Aug 61.24 Down .61
Sep 60.89 Down .61
Oct 60.55 Down .62
Nov 60.80 60.85 60.08 60.23 Down .62
Dec 59.86 Down .61
Jan 59.51 Down .60
Feb 59.17 Down .62
Mar 58.85 Down .63
Apr 58.54 Down .64
May 58.41 58.43 58.24 58.24 Down .64
Jun 57.93 Down .64
Jul 57.63 Down .66
Aug 57.35 Down .67
Sep 57.09 Down .68
Oct 56.85 Down .68
Nov 56.55 56.61 56.55 56.61 Down .67
Dec 56.30 Down .67
Jan 56.13 Down .68
Feb 55.90 Down .68
Mar 55.67 Down .68
Apr 55.35 Down .69
May 55.11 Down .69
Jun 54.86 Down .69
Jul 54.70 Down .70
Aug 54.57 Down .70
Sep 54.28 Down .70
Oct 54.15 Down .71
Nov 54.37 54.37 53.81 53.97 Down .71
Dec 53.73 Down .71
Jan 53.68 Down .71
Feb 53.49 Down .71
Mar 53.34 Down .71
Apr 53.24 Down .71
May 53.07 Down .71
Jun 52.88 Down .71
Jul 52.83 Down .71
Aug 52.65 Down .71
Sep 52.57 Down .71
Oct 52.44 Down .71
Nov 52.32 Down .71
Dec 52.20 Down .71
Jan 52.11 Down .71
Feb 52.06 Down .71
Mar 51.97 Down .71
Apr 51.92 Down .71
May 51.85 Down .71
Jun 51.78 Down .71
Jul 51.74 Down .71
Aug 51.73 Down .71
Sep 51.63 Down .71
Oct 51.55 Down .71
Nov 51.48 Down .71
Dec 51.39 Down .71
Jan 51.42 Down .71
Feb 51.40 Down .71
Mar 51.41 Down .71
Apr 51.40 Down .71
May 51.37 Down .71
Jun 51.43 Down .71
Jul 51.43 Down .71
Aug 51.42 Down .71
Sep 51.43 Down .71
Oct 51.42 Down .71
Nov 51.38 Down .71
Dec 51.47 Down .71
Jan 51.48 Down .71
Feb 51.54 Down .71
Mar 51.58 Down .71
Apr 51.62 Down .71
May 51.56 Down .71
Jun 51.61 Down .71
Jul 51.63 Down .71
Aug 51.65 Down .71
Sep 51.67 Down .71
Oct 51.68 Down .71
Nov 51.68 Down .71
Dec 51.75 Down .71
Jan 51.80 Down .71
Feb 51.82 Down .71
Mar 51.84 Down .71
Apr 51.86 Down .71
May 51.90 Down .71
Jun 51.92 Down .71
Jul 51.95 Down .71
Aug 51.96 Down .71
Sep 51.97 Down .71
Oct 51.98 Down .71
Nov 51.98 Down .71
Dec 52.06 Down .71
Jan 52.14 Down .71
Feb 52.20 Down .71
Mar 52.23 Down .71
Apr 52.23 Down .71
May 52.18 Down .71
Jun 52.19 Down .71
Jul 52.17 Down .71
Aug 52.19 Down .71
Sep 52.24 Down .71
Oct 52.33 Down .71
Nov 52.28 Down .71
Dec 52.40 Down .71
Jan 52.57 Down .71

Updated : 2021-09-18 04:58 GMT+08:00

