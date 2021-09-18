Alexa
Chargers place OL Bulaga on injured reserve, sign Schofield

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/18 02:16
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

Bulaga was battling groin and back injuries throughout training camp. He started at right tackle during last Sunday's opener at Washington, playing 45 snaps before being sidelined early in the third quarter after tweaking his back. He did not practice this week as the Chargers prepare for Sunday's home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Storm Norton came in for Bulaga last week and is expected to get the start at right tackle. Bulaga will miss a minimum of three games by going on injured reserve.

Bulaga has been plagued by injuries since signing as a free agent with the Chargers in 2020 after 11 seasons with Green Bay. He missed six games last season and played every offensive snap in only five. In three of the five games he left early, the injury occurred on Los Angeles’ first offensive series.

The Chargers signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield, who played for the franchise from 2017-19, to fill Bulaga's roster spot. Schofield played 49 games, including the playoffs, with 39 starts, in his previous stint with LA. He started all 18 games at right guard in 2018 when the Chargers made the playoffs.

Updated : 2021-09-18 03:35 GMT+08:00

