Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Broberg shoots course-record 64 to lead Dutch Open by 1 shot

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 01:24
Broberg shoots course-record 64 to lead Dutch Open by 1 shot

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open on Friday.

The 772nd-ranked Broberg rolled in a 12-foot putt at his last hole — No. 9, after starting at the 10th — for his ninth birdie of the round to set a course record at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt.

Broberg's only win on the European Tour came six years ago at the BMW Masters in China.

Marcus Helligkilde and Thomas Detry both shot 66 and were tied for second place.

At No. 79, Detry is the second highest-ranked player in the field. The highest is No. 57 Branden Grace, who came home in 31 to shoot 68 and was 4 under overall — eight strokes off the lead.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-18 03:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan