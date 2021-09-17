EU Mediterranean countries talk climate change, Afghanistan

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen is also attending the summit EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen is also attending the summit

Southern EU states were discussing illegal immigration at a one-day summit in Athens on Friday, amid fears that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan will send another wave of refugees towards the EU shores.

The leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Malta, Cyprus, Croatia and Slovenia, as well as the Portuguese foreign minister, attended the meeting hosted by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Most of those countries found themselves bearing the brunt of the 2015 migrant crisis due to their relative proximity to Africa and the Middle East.

Refugees from war-torn Syria and other Middle Eastern and African countries still attempt to sail to Greek and Italian islands, or enter Slovenian and Croatian territory on foot after traversing the so-called Balkan route.

What about climate change?

EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen also traveled to Athens to discuss climate change with the EU leaders, another pressing topic in the region recently devastated by forest fires.

By the end of the meeting, the nine countries are expected to give out a declaration "which sets out clearly the priorities of all countries of the European Mediterranean towards climate change," Greek PM Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis has faced harsh criticism from the public on his government's response to the weeks-long crisis, and was forced to apologize and fire two of his cabinet members last month. The prime minister has pointed to climate change as the culprit.

In the wake of the destructive wildfires, Greece also formed a new ministry for climate change, with the authorities promising to make it a policy priority.

What else is on the agenda?

The delegates are also expected to discuss Greece's open disputes with Turkey, a key partner in curbing illegal migration which nevertheless clashes with Athens over Cyprus and in the matters of energy exploration in the Mediterranean.

The loose alliance of Mediterranean countries, known as Med7, was created almost ten years ago by Cyprus, France, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain, with Adriatic states Croatia and Slovenia joining the meeting for the first time this year.

dj/wd (Reuters, AFP)