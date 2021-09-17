Alexa
Detroit-area woman charged in assault on airline flight

By Associated Press
2021/09/17 23:39
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A woman accused of assaulting a woman and calling her a racial slur on a Spirit Airlines flight to Detroit was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Alexandra Farr, 39, of Roseville, faces ethnic intimidation and assault charges. The victim was a Black, Muslim woman.

Farr and another passenger on Saturday's flight were involved in a verbal confrontation when Farr allegedly called the 29-year-old victim a racial slur. The victim then started recording the encounter with her cellphone, according to prosecutors. That's when Farr allegedly struck the woman's hand.

Farr later was arrested by airport police. She also was charged with being a disorderly person.

“The alleged activity of this defendant was completely inappropriate and quickly elevated to criminal activity,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Racist rants have become far more common lately and we will not hesitate to take action when we can do so legally.”

Court records did not yet list a defense attorney for Farr who could comment on the allegations.

Updated : 2021-09-18 01:47 GMT+08:00

