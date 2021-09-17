NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|11
|4
|2
|35
|25
|11
|Reign FC
|10
|7
|2
|32
|27
|19
|North Carolina
|8
|5
|5
|29
|22
|10
|Orlando
|7
|5
|7
|28
|24
|21
|Chicago
|7
|7
|5
|26
|20
|23
|Washington
|6
|6
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Houston
|6
|7
|5
|23
|20
|23
|Gotham FC
|5
|5
|7
|22
|17
|15
|Louisville
|4
|9
|5
|17
|15
|27
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|5
|11
|9
|28
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie
Orlando 3, Louisville 1
Portland 1, North Carolina 0
Reign FC 3, Washington 0
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.