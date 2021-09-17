Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/17 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 25 6 .806
x-Chicago 15 15 .500
Washington 12 18 .400 12½
New York 11 20 .355 14
Atlanta 8 23 .258 17
Indiana 6 24 .200 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733
x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2
x-Seattle 20 11 .645
x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3
x-Dallas 13 18 .419
Los Angeles 12 19 .387 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 74, Atlanta 68

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-09-18 00:12 GMT+08:00

