All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|46-26
|45-30
|Toronto
|82
|64
|.562
|8½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|41-30
|41-34
|Boston
|83
|65
|.561
|8½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|44-29
|39-36
|New York
|82
|65
|.558
|9
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|41-31
|41-34
|Baltimore
|47
|99
|.322
|43½
|35
|4-6
|W-1
|23-51
|24-48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|83
|63
|.568
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|49-27
|34-36
|Cleveland
|71
|73
|.493
|11
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|36-36
|35-37
|Detroit
|70
|77
|.476
|13½
|12½
|6-4
|L-1
|39-36
|31-41
|Kansas City
|66
|80
|.452
|17
|16
|5-5
|L-2
|35-37
|31-43
|Minnesota
|64
|83
|.435
|19½
|18½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-40
|30-43
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|86
|60
|.589
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|45-27
|41-33
|Oakland
|79
|67
|.541
|7
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|40-34
|39-33
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|8
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|42-33
|36-35
|Los Angeles
|72
|74
|.493
|14
|10
|4-6
|W-2
|38-34
|34-40
|Texas
|54
|92
|.370
|32
|28
|6-4
|L-2
|32-40
|22-52
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|68
|.528
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|37-36
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|74
|72
|.507
|3
|2½
|4-6
|W-2
|42-32
|32-40
|New York
|72
|75
|.490
|5½
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|43-31
|29-44
|Miami
|62
|84
|.425
|15
|14½
|5-5
|W-1
|38-34
|24-50
|Washington
|60
|86
|.411
|17
|16½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-41
|26-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|40-31
|49-26
|St. Louis
|76
|69
|.524
|12½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|39-33
|37-36
|Cincinnati
|76
|71
|.517
|13½
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|38-33
|38-38
|Chicago
|66
|81
|.449
|23½
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|39-36
|27-45
|Pittsburgh
|54
|92
|.370
|35
|22½
|6-4
|L-1
|34-41
|20-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|95
|52
|.646
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|47-25
|48-27
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|53
|.639
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|52-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|76
|70
|.521
|18½
|½
|4-6
|W-2
|44-31
|32-39
|Colorado
|68
|78
|.466
|26½
|8½
|5-5
|W-3
|45-27
|23-51
|Arizona
|47
|99
|.322
|47½
|29½
|2-8
|L-3
|28-43
|19-56
z-clinched playoff berth
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2
Houston 12, Texas 1
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8
Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Corbin 8-14), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.