Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Browns LB Walker out at least 3 games with hamstring injury

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/17 21:56
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) defends during ...

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) defends during ...

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is going on injured reserve with a hamstring issue that will keep him out at least three games.

Walker, who signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis, led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's also the Browns' signal-caller on defense, so his loss will have a ripple effect.

Cleveland hosts Houston in its home opener Sunday.

Any player going on IR must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated.

Mack Wilson would seem to be the most likely candidate to take over for Walker. Cleveland also has Malcolm Smith and Elijah Lee as potential replacements.

The Browns are working out former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, but he's not expected to sign with the team.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-18 00:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country' again
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Adopted 'chicken' turns out to be Taiwan blue pheasant
Adopted 'chicken' turns out to be Taiwan blue pheasant