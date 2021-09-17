Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/17 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 17 4 4 55 47 29
Nashville 10 2 11 41 38 21
Orlando City 10 6 8 38 35 33
New York City FC 10 8 5 35 41 27
D.C. United 10 10 4 34 39 33
CF Montréal 9 8 7 34 34 30
Atlanta 8 7 9 33 32 28
Inter Miami CF 9 9 5 32 24 31
Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24
Columbus 8 11 6 30 29 34
New York 6 11 5 23 25 28
Chicago 6 13 5 23 24 38
Cincinnati 4 11 8 20 23 42
Toronto FC 3 15 6 15 26 50
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26
Seattle 13 4 6 45 36 19
Colorado 12 4 7 43 34 23
LA Galaxy 11 8 5 38 37 37
Portland 10 10 4 34 34 41
Real Salt Lake 9 9 6 33 40 35
Los Angeles FC 9 9 6 33 37 34
Minnesota United 8 8 7 31 24 29
Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33
FC Dallas 6 10 9 27 36 40
San Jose 6 9 9 27 28 35
Houston 4 10 11 23 28 37
Austin FC 5 15 4 19 22 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, September 10

Atlanta 3, Orlando City 0

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

Saturday, September 11

LA Galaxy 1, Colorado 1, tie

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

D.C. United 1, New York 1, tie

New England 2, New York City FC 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Miami 1, Columbus 0

Nashville 1, CF Montréal 0

Houston 3, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 0

San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sunday, September 12

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2, New York 1

Wednesday, September 15

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2

D.C. United 3, Chicago 0

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 1

Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie

Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 3

Friday, September 17

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 19

Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-18 00:11 GMT+08:00

