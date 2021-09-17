Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/09/17 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 17, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. shower;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;SW;16;90%;57%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;39;31;Sunny and very warm;41;30;NNE;12;42%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;W;11;35%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Humid with some sun;27;22;Partly sunny;26;22;ENE;11;64%;26%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Partly sunny;21;12;E;9;80%;33%;3

Anchorage, United States;Dull and dreary;13;5;Clouds and sun;12;2;NNE;14;52%;12%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy and hot;36;24;Sunny and not as hot;31;23;NNW;14;35%;10%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;15;2;Areas of low clouds;14;2;WSW;16;55%;11%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid and warmer;30;20;Hot and humid;34;25;ESE;10;63%;5%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;WNW;12;34%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;14;8;More sun than clouds;14;7;SW;15;59%;1%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;39;24;Hazy sun;40;23;NNW;17;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;34;22;A couple of showers;33;23;SSE;9;71%;83%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;30;20;High clouds;29;20;W;9;64%;32%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;34;26;A morning shower;32;25;S;8;74%;80%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;WSW;14;80%;57%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;26;17;Nice with some sun;25;17;SSW;7;68%;57%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;30;14;Cooler but pleasant;22;13;SSW;10;59%;62%;4

Berlin, Germany;A shower in spots;16;13;A morning shower;17;9;NE;12;73%;48%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;20;7;A t-storm around;22;10;ESE;10;58%;55%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Sunny and nice;32;13;E;14;25%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;22;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NW;15;65%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;21;13;Mostly cloudy;21;14;E;7;71%;27%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;29;17;Partly sunny;25;12;WSW;12;59%;28%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;21;10;WNW;13;63%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;21;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;E;11;76%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;NNE;9;50%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Wind and rain;21;19;Partly sunny, warmer;27;20;N;11;65%;9%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NNE;15;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Some sun;23;13;NNW;8;55%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;S;7;67%;43%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;36;27;A t-storm around;34;27;S;9;66%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warm;30;19;Not as warm;23;17;ESE;15;77%;14%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;SW;10;76%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;17;12;A morning shower;16;10;ENE;14;61%;53%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Showers;29;26;A thunderstorm;30;26;S;15;82%;71%;11

Dallas, United States;Very warm and humid;33;22;Very warm and humid;33;23;ESE;10;56%;12%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;31;21;SE;17;61%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Inc. clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;32;26;ESE;14;83%;44%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler with sunshine;25;11;Sunshine and warmer;32;16;SW;10;21%;12%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SE;10;83%;78%;2

Dili, East Timor;Warm with clearing;37;22;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;10;58%;5%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;16;11;A shower or two;17;11;W;11;84%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;34;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;NNE;9;13%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, nice;25;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;W;14;70%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;13;77%;65%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;32;14;Not as warm;25;10;E;17;49%;10%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;12;67%;46%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;11;5;More clouds than sun;11;5;NE;18;77%;21%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;7;79%;85%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;E;12;69%;56%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;27;52%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SW;10;56%;14%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NE;15;61%;44%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;NNE;10;56%;56%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Partial sunshine;32;24;N;12;69%;55%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;35;29;Mostly sunny;35;28;N;18;47%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;10;Clearing;18;8;NNE;14;48%;8%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;13;Sunny and cooler;30;14;NE;7;27%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;36;28;Partly sunny;35;28;WSW;18;60%;13%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon showers;25;19;A t-storm around;28;19;WSW;8;76%;72%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;26;Plenty of sunshine;37;27;NNW;7;18%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;23;15;A couple of showers;20;10;W;15;80%;71%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;13;67%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Low clouds;31;22;WSW;12;58%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SW;7;80%;94%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;NNE;7;84%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;16;1;Clouds and sun;17;0;NE;14;44%;27%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;25;Overcast;30;24;SW;11;78%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;16;14;Partly sunny;16;15;SSE;11;83%;11%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and pleasant;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;N;17;51%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;21;15;Partly sunny;22;14;E;10;64%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;24;14;Turning sunny, cool;24;14;SSW;9;64%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds may break;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;SW;10;70%;35%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NNW;9;55%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;NW;9;70%;44%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;Humid with a t-storm;31;25;N;7;82%;65%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;E;9;65%;55%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;24;11;Cooler with a shower;15;9;N;19;55%;48%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;24;15;A shower and t-storm;22;14;W;10;67%;100%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;S;10;74%;62%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with rain;10;6;Chilly with rain;8;5;NE;27;84%;94%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Partial sunshine;30;25;S;18;69%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brilliant sunshine;20;10;Mostly sunny;18;12;ENE;10;84%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;26;19;A morning shower;23;12;N;4;70%;43%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;Turning cloudy;12;5;E;13;61%;3%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;30;26;A shower;30;26;SSW;11;86%;84%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;28;14;A shower and t-storm;26;13;N;10;66%;78%;14

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;25;20;Humid;28;19;NW;11;67%;27%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;W;11;41%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;23;8;Breezy and cooler;12;7;SW;20;69%;18%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and wind;25;22;Morning showers;26;23;WNW;9;83%;84%;1

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;11;7;Variable cloudiness;12;7;NE;8;67%;41%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;23;9;NNW;16;65%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;ENE;13;75%;57%;11

Panama City, Panama;A morning t-storm;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;NW;9;85%;78%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;8;80%;64%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Showers around;22;14;SSW;9;58%;91%;3

Perth, Australia;A morning shower;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;SSE;16;60%;80%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;9;75%;72%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;SSE;27;65%;67%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;23;A t-storm around;33;23;WSW;9;54%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;17;11;Periods of sun;17;10;NW;10;75%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray a.m. shower;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;N;7;68%;3%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;An afternoon shower;22;10;SSE;13;51%;69%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNE;11;77%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;SE;17;76%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;9;7;Rain beginning;11;8;SE;18;75%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;13;5;Variable clouds;13;5;NE;18;60%;27%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;23;20;Sunny and humid;27;20;SSW;11;78%;23%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;38;26;Sunny and very warm;42;28;NNE;13;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;A shower and t-storm;29;18;WSW;12;63%;66%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cool;11;5;Becoming cloudy;11;5;ENE;12;65%;7%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;15;Low clouds breaking;19;16;SW;18;69%;40%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;29;17;A couple of t-storms;27;17;ENE;12;69%;70%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;30;26;Sunshine, a shower;30;25;E;17;72%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;24;18;A t-storm or two;24;17;N;8;100%;77%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;27;16;Nice with sunshine;27;16;NNE;13;20%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;20;7;Partly sunny;18;7;SW;8;59%;55%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;12;76%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;NNW;13;65%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Rain;18;13;A shower and t-storm;17;12;S;13;78%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;ESE;6;64%;7%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;28;20;Sunny and nice;29;22;SE;11;62%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SSE;7;70%;97%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;29;16;A shower and t-storm;22;12;W;15;77%;68%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;31;25;A shower in places;30;25;ENE;11;71%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;12;8;Variable cloudiness;11;7;NE;13;63%;15%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;23;16;Partly sunny;26;11;SW;23;46%;14%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm, an a.m. shower;35;26;A t-storm around;34;26;ESE;13;68%;46%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;12;6;Variable cloudiness;12;8;E;17;58%;9%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;34;19;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;ENE;10;15%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;24;16;A t-storm around;26;16;NE;10;57%;55%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;WSW;10;14%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;29;23;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;N;12;50%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Warm with some sun;28;23;More clouds than sun;30;20;ESE;8;59%;66%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;24;24;Wind and rain;25;23;SSW;27;87%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and humid;24;18;A shower in spots;23;14;NNW;14;63%;41%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;26;SE;9;39%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;35;25;Partly sunny, warm;33;23;NW;11;57%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;23;4;Sunshine and nice;21;7;ENE;9;59%;57%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, becoming heavy;14;12;Periods of rain;17;12;SE;8;68%;94%;2

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;20;14;Clouds and sun;20;11;NW;11;54%;44%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;34;24;WSW;7;64%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;11;5;Chilly with rain;9;5;NE;20;75%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;18;12;A couple of showers;13;7;N;16;89%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;9;7;Clouds and sun;12;7;NNE;9;60%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;30;25;Showers, mainly late;30;24;SW;8;79%;90%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;27;13;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;NE;6;41%;12%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-09-17 22:31 GMT+08:00

