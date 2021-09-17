Taiwanese expert speaks in New York about Syrian refugee problem

Chiu Chen-yu (right) speaking in New York about his experiences with Syrian refugees (CNA, TECO New York photo). Chiu Chen-yu (right) speaking in New York about his experiences with Syrian refugees (CNA, TECO New York photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the margin of the United Nations General Assembly, an expert from Taiwan spoke about the Syrian refugee problem in an illustration of how the island country could help the international community, reports said Friday (Sept. 17).

Chiu Chen-yu (裘振宇) has been serving as the executive director of the Taiwan-Reyhanli Center for World Citizens in the Turkish city of Reyhanli since 2016, CNA reported.

Last year, Chiu launched a fundraising campaign for the project in Taiwan, a move which at the time seemed less than successful because of the distance between the island and the Middle East. However, within six months, the action managed to raise US$1 million (NT$27.7 million) to help the refugees, Chiu said.

Over the past eight years, Taiwan had participated in 60 projects concerning basic education, professional training for women and psychological advice for youngsters. Despite a lack of resources, Taiwan will continue to provide assistance to the Syrian refugees in Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials in New York said at the meeting, which was also attended by diplomats from Taiwanese allies.