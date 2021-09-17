Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese expert speaks in New York about Syrian refugee problem

Taiwanese center in Turkey shows how Taiwan can help the global community

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 20:46
Chiu Chen-yu (right) speaking in New York about his experiences with Syrian refugees (CNA, TECO New York photo). 

Chiu Chen-yu (right) speaking in New York about his experiences with Syrian refugees (CNA, TECO New York photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the margin of the United Nations General Assembly, an expert from Taiwan spoke about the Syrian refugee problem in an illustration of how the island country could help the international community, reports said Friday (Sept. 17).

Chiu Chen-yu (裘振宇) has been serving as the executive director of the Taiwan-Reyhanli Center for World Citizens in the Turkish city of Reyhanli since 2016, CNA reported.

Last year, Chiu launched a fundraising campaign for the project in Taiwan, a move which at the time seemed less than successful because of the distance between the island and the Middle East. However, within six months, the action managed to raise US$1 million (NT$27.7 million) to help the refugees, Chiu said.

Over the past eight years, Taiwan had participated in 60 projects concerning basic education, professional training for women and psychological advice for youngsters. Despite a lack of resources, Taiwan will continue to provide assistance to the Syrian refugees in Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials in New York said at the meeting, which was also attended by diplomats from Taiwanese allies.
refugees
Syria
Syrian refugees
Turkey
Reyhanli
Taiwan-Reyhanli Center for World Citizens
United Nations
General Assembly
Chiu Chen-yu

RELATED ARTICLES

Sky lanterns ‘released’ in Times Square to promote Taiwan’s inclusion in UN
Sky lanterns ‘released’ in Times Square to promote Taiwan’s inclusion in UN
2021/09/15 10:55
China developing advanced tactics for thousand-strong drone swarms: Kosovar military officer
China developing advanced tactics for thousand-strong drone swarms: Kosovar military officer
2021/09/14 14:42
US members of Congress back Taiwan’s case for UN membership
US members of Congress back Taiwan’s case for UN membership
2021/09/10 16:42
International media publish foreign minister's call for Taiwan to join UN
International media publish foreign minister's call for Taiwan to join UN
2021/09/08 14:58
Taiwan asks allies to write letter to UN secretary general
Taiwan asks allies to write letter to UN secretary general
2021/09/02 13:48

Updated : 2021-09-17 20:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm