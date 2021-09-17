Alexa
Taiwan companies need to improve data handling

Survey finds Taiwan firms less prepared for big data challenges than global average

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 20:05
Taiwan companies need to improve handling of data, a survey says. (Facebook, Forrest Consulting photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A higher proportion of Taiwan companies than the global average are new hands at dealing with large amounts of data, a survey found Friday (Sept. 17).

According to Forrest Consulting, 59% of Taiwan firms were rather new at the practice, compared to 54% of companies on a global scale. If faced with extra large amounts of data to handle, 78% of Taiwan companies would find themselves in trouble, CNA reported.

The consulting firm interviewed 4,036 senior managers in charge of data management and strategy in more than 40 areas around the world for its survey commissioned by Dell Technologies. In Taiwan, only 10% of corporations could be considered trendsetters in data handling, while 90% had failed to improve their data know-how, technology or environment, the survey said.

While many companies had started preparing to improve their competitiveness for the digital era, 64% had not succeeded in reaching their targets for the process.
