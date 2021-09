Friday Portoroz, Slovenia Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Tamara Zidansek (5), Slovenia, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, walkover.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Yulia Putintseva (2), Kazakhstan, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-4, 6-3.