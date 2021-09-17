5.9 % CAGR for Global Bent Glass Market to Remain Dormant in Near Term, Projects Market.us (2021-2031)

“Global Bent Glass Market: Type, Application, Growth Rates and Shares, and Forecast: 2020–2030” is a report recently produced by Market.US. This market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the next 10 years. The global bent glass market is expected to reach a value of US$ 34,163 million by 2030. This comprehensive market research report on the global bent glass industry contains inputs, as well as information & data from both primary and secondary sources, that have been validated and verified by target market experts.

Apart from critical data and other related information, the report also includes factors that could be or are potential restraints to market growth, present & future key trends, recourses that can be leveraged for potential market expansion in untapped regions or countries, as well as factors that are presently fueling growth in the global bent glass market. It also covers challenges or threats for new, as well as existing market entrants. The report presents a thorough study of revenues, key developments, strategies, historical data and information by major players that offer crucial perspectives/insights into various market scenarios. The global bent glass market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, as well as regions and countries.

Although, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing and supply-chain operations of key industry players in the bent glass market have been drastically affected, resulting in decreased outputs. This is anticipated to be a major factor slated to have a negative impact the revenue growth of this global market in the coming years.

Nonetheless, increasing investments by key players to develop products with improved aesthetics and quality, as well as the surge in the number of infrastructural projects being undertaken across the world that require products such as these, are factors expected to compliment market growth.

Key industry players of the global bent glass market are – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Consolidated Glass Holdings Inc. (Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation), G. James Glass & Aluminium Pty. Ltd., IQ Glass Solutions Ltd., Bent & Curved Glass Pty Ltd., Carey Glass, Bent Glass Design Inc., WENNA GLAS GMBH, Qingdao REXI Industries Co. Ltd., Runcorn Glass & Bending Company, and Sinclair Glass, among others.

Segmentation of the global bent glass market is as follows:

On the basis of product type, the double-glazed segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares (43.1%) of the global bent glass market in 2020, and is slated to continue to do so, with an attractiveness index of 5.2, and indexing the highest rate of revenue growth over the next 10 years. The triple-glazed segment also accounted for considerable revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain doing so over the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the commercial segment accounted for the majority revenue shares (50.8%) of the global bent glass market in 2020, and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% over the next 10 years. The residential segment is also anticipated to expand at a considerable rate of revenue growth in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis:

The markets in the Asia Pacific region accounted for the majority revenue shares (32.2%) of the global bent glass market in 2020, and is slated to index the highest CAGR of 6.3%, with an attractiveness index of 4, over the next decade. The markets in North America and Europe respectively accounted for the second and third-most number of revenue shares of this global market in 2020.