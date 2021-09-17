Global Biological Crop Protection (Biopesticides) Market (USD 13,879.6 Mn) Notable Developments And Geographical Outlook up to 2031

Market.us announces the publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Biological Crop Protection Market by Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bioherbicides, and Other Product Types), By Application (Fruit and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses Crops, and Other Applications), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2029”, which offers a holistic view of the global biological crop protection market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global biological crop protection market is projected to be US$ 3,042.7 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 13,879.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Biological Crop Protection or bio-pesticides are compounds that are used to control agricultural pests and insects with the help of specific biological impact rather than using chemical pesticides on the crop. They are some products that contain biocontrol agents, including natural organisms or other substances that are derived from various natural sources such as plants, animals, certain minerals, bacteria, etc., for controlling pests. According to the definition by FAO, biopesticides include some passive biocontrol agents that actively look out the pest, such as predators, parasitoids, and many other species of entomopathogenic nematodes (threadworm).

Biopesticides have numerous advantages as compared to conventional or chemical pesticides. Chemical pesticides have been creating some serious issues, such as extensive pollution in the environment and a severe health problem in humans due to its presence in food. On the other hand, biopesticides are genetically less toxic to people and the environment; also, it does not leave toxic residues. Another advantage of biological crop protection is that they reproduce in their target hosts and continue in the environment owing to horizontal and vertical transmission. This process may cause long-term elimination of pest populations even if no application has been repeated. A shift in the government’s approach towards innovative and sustainable practices for biological crop protection ensures the safety of the people, as well as the environment, without the use of any hazardous materials. This is one of the reasons that is driving demand for several types of biopesticides, and growing the global market over the forecast period.

More Insightful Information | Request a Sample Copy @ https://market.us/report/biological-crop-protection-market/request-sample/

In recent years, there has been an overwhelming increase in awareness among individuals concerning the use of products or services that may be harmful to the environment. As biological crop protection employs the use of organic pest control materials, there is expected to be a subsequent increase in the demand for these solutions, thereby boosting revenue growth opportunities for this global industry in the coming years.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the manufacturing and supply-chain operations of key industry players of the biological crop protection market being drastically affected, leading to decreased outputs. This is anticipated to be a major factor slated to have a negative impact on the revenue growth of this global market in the coming years. Moreover, biopesticides have a shorter shelf life when compared to conventional crop protection solutions.

Nonetheless, increasing investments by key players to develop new products that are capable of targeting specific strains or pests is also a factor slated to compliment future revenue growth of the global biological crop protection market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. Among region, market in North America is accounted for significant market share followed by Europe. Increasing consumer preference for organic products and growing consumer awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic pesticides on human health.

The research report on the global biological crop protection market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, Inc., Syngenta AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Novozymes A/S, FMC Corporation, Valent BioSciences, ADAMA Ltd., Certis USA LLC, and Koppert Biological Systems.