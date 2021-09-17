Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan launches self-driving food delivery cart

Willy the self-driving food cart serves customers at Taipei Expo Park

  135
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 19:02
Willy, the self-driving food delivery cart. (CNA, Taiwan Mobile photo)

Willy, the self-driving food delivery cart. (CNA, Taiwan Mobile photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to the Xinsheng Park Area of Taipei Expo Park should not be surprised to find their food being delivered by a white box with orange doors moving around on its own, reports said Friday (Sept. 17).

Telecom operator Taiwan Mobile developed Willy the self-driving food cart in cooperation with National Taiwan University (NTU) and startup iAuto, CNA reported. The project defeated 60 international teams at the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport to join the six finalists.

Willy did not just deliver food to clients, but also took orders and payments for its services, the report said. Starting Friday, the robot made its way around the 19.5 hectares of the park to take food to customers wishing to eat or drink in the area.

Willy, who is 120 centimeters tall, can take eight meals around with the help of chips, sensors and cameras allowing it to move at a speed of up to 7.2 kph. The customer sends his order through a Taiwan Mobile myfone app, which passes it on to the restaurant and to Willy.

Developers at NTU said the next step would be to combine the food cart with a larger self-driving vehicle, allowing the food to be delivered to clients even further away.
self-driving vehicles
food cart
Taiwan Mobile
National Taiwan University
NTU
iAuto
Taipei Expo Park
Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
Willy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese universities focus on remote learning amid Delta threat
Taiwanese universities focus on remote learning amid Delta threat
2021/09/09 16:55
NTU offers Taiwan's first gen ed course on menstruation
NTU offers Taiwan's first gen ed course on menstruation
2021/09/09 16:17
National Taiwan University Hospital anesthetist tests positive for COVID
National Taiwan University Hospital anesthetist tests positive for COVID
2021/09/07 16:58
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
2021/09/05 16:09
Taiwan’s MOE subsidizes universities to promote bilingual learning
Taiwan’s MOE subsidizes universities to promote bilingual learning
2021/09/03 13:13

Updated : 2021-09-17 20:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm