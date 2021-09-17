Alexa
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version

APRC holders and foreign spouses eligible for Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 18:25
(Pexels, Cabinet images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although some categories of foreign residents qualify for the new Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers (振興五倍券), the government has failed to include an English-language version of its official website to register for the vouchers.

Taiwan is launching its beefed-up Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program to help stimulate Taiwan's economy as it recovers from a soft lockdown over the summer. Unlike last year's Triple Stimulus Vouchers (振興三倍券) that were worth NT$3,000 (US$101) each but required NT$1,000 to acquire, these vouchers are worth NT$5,000 and will be free of charge.

As was the case with last year's vouchers, Taiwan citizens, foreign or Chinese spouses, Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) holders, and diplomats are eligible. However, the designated website 5000.gov.tw is only in Chinese, with no option for other languages spoken by foreign residents such as English.

Next week, eligible residents will have the option of registering for either digital versions of the vouchers starting on Sept. 22, and paper versions beginning on Oct. 4. They will also have the ability to book vouchers for up to five people at once.

First page non-Chinese speakers are faced with. (5000.gov.tw screenshot)

Starting on Sept. 22, people can begin to apply for a digital version of the vouchers, with the vouchers going into effect on Oct. 8. To do this, click on the link at the top of the page that reads 預訂與查詢 (reservations and inquiries).

To book for an individual, click on the link that reads 個人綁定 (individual registration). To reserve digital vouchers for more than one person, click 共同綁定 (group registrations). These digital vouchers will become valid on Oct. 8.

In order to make a reservation for the paper vouchers, click 紙本五倍券 (paper Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers). Individuals who make reservations for paper vouchers on the website can start to pick them up at the post office on Oct. 12.

Page that appears after clicking 預訂與查詢 (reservations and Inquiries). (5000.gov.tw screenshot)

Once these reservations are completed, the post office will send the applicant a text message to their smartphone informing them when and where to pick up the vouchers. People who do not wish to reserve their vouchers in advance can pick them up in person at one of the country's 1,269 post offices from Nov. 1 to April 30.

To sign up for the vouchers, visit the official 5000 Quintuple Stimulus Voucher website.
