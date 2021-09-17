Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan

NY Times quotes experts as saying subs could stay in South China Sea for more than 2 months at a time

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 18:12
The USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) submarine returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam.

The USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) submarine returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia’s new nuclear-powered submarines will allow its navy to patrol as far north as Taiwan, according to a report by the New York Times.

The new capability comes after nuclear-powered submarines were announced as part of plans for a new strategic partnership between the leaders of Australia, the U.K. and the U.S.

They announced AUKUS on Wednesday (Sept. 15). The new deal would make Australia the seventh country in the world to have nuclear submarines, after the U.S., Britain, China, France, Russia and India.

Nuclear-powered subs will give the Australian navy a huge edge since they travel faster and can remain underwater for much longer than conventional submarines, according to The Economist.

The Center for Strategic and Budget Evaluation (CSBA), a U.S.-based think tank, predicted conventional subs departing from Perth on Australia’s west coast could remain in the South China Sea for only 11 days, while nuclear subs could stay for more than two months at a time.
Taiwan
Australia
submarines
South China Sea
security
counter China

RELATED ARTICLES

US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
2021/09/17 10:29
Taiwan conducts multiple counterattack drills around nation
Taiwan conducts multiple counterattack drills around nation
2021/09/17 10:12
Japan's prime minister thanks Taiwan for medical equipment aid
Japan's prime minister thanks Taiwan for medical equipment aid
2021/09/17 09:57
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/17 08:33
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
2021/09/16 21:28

Updated : 2021-09-17 19:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm