Enteral Nutrition Market Transcend Value Of UЅD $29,821.1 Мn By 2030, Says MarketResearch.Biz

Overview:

Enteral nutrition generally refers to any method of feeding that uses the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to deliver part or all of an individual’s caloric requirements. It can include a normal oral diet, the use of liquid supplements or delivery of part or all of the daily requirements by use of a tube (tube feeding).

The Global Enteral Nutrition Market was valued at UЅD $16,872.4 Мn in 2020, and is projected to achieve a valuation of UЅD $29,821.1 Мn by 2030, at a САGR of 7.1%. The 5-year (2020–2025) cumulative revenue of this market is projected to be over $21,329.9 Mn, and is estimated to increase significantly over the latter part of the forecast period.

Dynamics:

Owing to the growing number of individuals suffering from malnutrition, recovering from wounds, pressure ulcers, etc., is leading to the increasing implementation of short and long-term comprehensive nutritional solutions to ensure they respond appropriately to the various treatments being administered. This is a primary factor that is expected to continue to fuel the revenue growth of the global enteral nutrition market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders such as heart disease, cancer, neurological disorders, etc., is also a factor that is slated to compliment future market growth opportunities for this global industry.

Additionally, the ever-increasing geriatric populations of the world are more susceptible to contracting chronic diseases, among other ailments, which may increase the need for them to have enteral nutrition administered. This is another factor that is slated to boost the revenue growth of the global enteral nutrition market in the coming years.

However, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the operations of numerous industries have either been temporarily halted or are functioning with a minimal workforce due to enforced lockdowns and imposed restrictions by respective governing bodies. The global enteral nutrition market is no different, and this factor is anticipated to have a negative impact on the revenue growth of this industry. In addition, the lack of knowledge and awareness among individuals concerning clinical nutrition is also a factor that may impede on the revenue growth of the global enteral nutrition market in the years to come.

Nonetheless, increasing investments being made by respective governing bodies, in both developing and emerging economies, to improve existing healthcare infrastructures, as well as the rolling-out of favorable insurance and reimbursement policies are some of the other factors that are anticipated to further augment revenue growth opportunities for the global enteral nutrition market in the foreseeable future.

Segmentation of the Global Enteral Nutrition Market is as follows:

In terms of protein composition, the standard protein diet segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global enteral nutrition market in 2020, and is expected to index a high CAGR over the forecast period. However, the protein for diabetes care patient segment is anticipated to index the highest CAGR over the next 10 years.

With regards to form, the liquid segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares of the global enteral nutrition market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue doing so over the next decade. The powder segment is also indicative of registering a high CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital sales segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global enteral nutrition market in 2020, and is slated to remain this industry’s front-running segment over the forecast period. However, the online platform segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the next decade.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis:

North America accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global enteral nutrition market in 2020, and is indicative of remaining this industry’s front-runner over the next decade. However, the markets in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the course of the forecast period.

Market key players comprise Nestle, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Braun Melsungen AG., Victus Inc., Global Health Products Inc., Grupo Alter