Taiwan's Kaohsiung teams up with Pokemon Go for nationwide contest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City Government announced that it has partnered with Pokemon Go to present the “Kaohsiung Island-wide King of Candies Tournament” (高雄全島糖王爭霸戰), taking place from Tuesday (Sept. 21) for a week.

Kaohsiung City Government combined “candies,” an in-game token used to upgrade Pokemons in Pokemon Go, and Taiwan’s sugarcane industry, to create a theme for the contest.

According to Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), Taiwanese spirits are low because of the COVID-19 outbreak, so the event is an attempt to cheer everyone up and stimulate the economy.

The Pokemon Go website said that during the event every Pokemon that “trainers” capture will add to their city or county’s score. Between Oct. 9-11, players in the winning city or county will get 200 more experience points (EXP) when they capture Pokemons, while those in non-winning areas can also get 100 EXP.

The “Global Challenge Arena” will also be open to trainers in Taiwan during the event. After trainers reach a certain daily goal, they receive three extra candies when they capture new Pokemons, until 8 p.m. on that day.

To attract tourists to Kaohsiung, the city government said it would offer exclusive discounts to trainers, which are yet to be announced.