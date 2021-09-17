Taiwan to distribute 3 million Arts Fun voucher sets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Culture announced that registration will open for 3 million Arts Fun voucher sets worth NT$600 (US$20) each on Wednesday (Sept. 22), so that individuals can enter lucky draws.

The coupons can be used at over 10,000 participating stores or online platforms, including bookstores, movie theaters, and at gigs.

Following the Taiwan Cabinet's announcement of NT$5,000 (US$170) in Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, the Ministry of Culture announced Friday the launch of 2.4 million sets of digital and 600,000 sets of paper Arts Fun vouchers. Eligible individuals include Taiwan nationals, resident permit holders, and diplomats, who can all register online.

The culture or art-related coupons are also available to under 18 year olds, individuals over 65, and with disabilities. Registration is slated to start Oct. 1 at convenience stores, with a national health insurance card.

There will be four lucky draws starting Oct. 13, followed by Oct. 20, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3. Each time the winners of 600,000 sets of digital coupons and 150,000 sets of paper coupons will be announced publicly.

Only one set is available to every individual. If the paper coupons are damaged or lost, there will be no replacements. Arts Fun vouchers can be used from Nov. 10 until April. 30, 2022. For the full list of participating stores get the Arts Fun Next app.