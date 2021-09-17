Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan to distribute 3 million Arts Fun voucher sets

Ministry of Culture says registration for voucher lucky draw starts Sept. 22

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 16:58
Taiwan to distribute 3 million Arts Fun voucher sets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Culture announced that registration will open for 3 million Arts Fun voucher sets worth NT$600 (US$20) each on Wednesday (Sept. 22), so that individuals can enter lucky draws.

The coupons can be used at over 10,000 participating stores or online platforms, including bookstores, movie theaters, and at gigs.

Following the Taiwan Cabinet's announcement of NT$5,000 (US$170) in Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, the Ministry of Culture announced Friday the launch of 2.4 million sets of digital and 600,000 sets of paper Arts Fun vouchers. Eligible individuals include Taiwan nationals, resident permit holders, and diplomats, who can all register online.

The culture or art-related coupons are also available to under 18 year olds, individuals over 65, and with disabilities. Registration is slated to start Oct. 1 at convenience stores, with a national health insurance card.

There will be four lucky draws starting Oct. 13, followed by Oct. 20, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3. Each time the winners of 600,000 sets of digital coupons and 150,000 sets of paper coupons will be announced publicly.

Only one set is available to every individual. If the paper coupons are damaged or lost, there will be no replacements. Arts Fun vouchers can be used from Nov. 10 until April. 30, 2022. For the full list of participating stores get the Arts Fun Next app.
Arts Fun vouchers
Ministry of Culture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese-curated Queer East Film Festival to open in London Sept. 15
Taiwanese-curated Queer East Film Festival to open in London Sept. 15
2021/09/13 13:08
Taiwanese artist becomes first non-European winner of Raymond Leblanc Prize
Taiwanese artist becomes first non-European winner of Raymond Leblanc Prize
2021/09/13 11:24
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
2021/09/04 10:02
Taiwan Ministry of Culture and AIT launch grant program
Taiwan Ministry of Culture and AIT launch grant program
2021/09/02 14:40
Government media platform 'TaiwanPlus' goes live
Government media platform 'TaiwanPlus' goes live
2021/08/31 11:45

Updated : 2021-09-17 17:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm