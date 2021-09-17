Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Four contenders vie for Japan leadership

Liberal Democratic Party election scheduled for end of September

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 16:58
Kono Taro, Kishida Fumio, Takaichi Sanae and Noda Seiko contest Japan's LDP leadership. 

Kono Taro, Kishida Fumio, Takaichi Sanae and Noda Seiko contest Japan's LDP leadership.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday (Sept. 17) opened the race for its leadership, which is likely to culminate in the winner being anointed as the country’s new prime minister.

The incumbent, Suga Yoshihide, announced he would not seek re-election on Sept. 29 after serving just one year. Four serving or former cabinet ministers will vie, in a series of public debates and campaign events, to succeed him.

The four contenders are: Kono Taro, currently in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations; former Foreign Minister Kishida Fumio; and two women, former Internal Affairs Minister Takaichi Sanae; and former Postal and Gender Equality Minister Noda Seiko.

Apart from the COVID pandemic and China’s aggressive foreign policy, their other immediate challenge will be guiding the LDP to victory in legislative elections expected by late November, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. As the party is widely tipped to win, whoever is victorious in this month’s leadership election could influence government policies for years to come.

According to international commentators, Kono is a reformist, while both Kishida and Takaichi have profiled themselves as conservatives in the mold of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. In contrast, Noda has appealed for more diversity in Japanese society.
Japanese elections
LDP
Liberal Democratic Party
Suga Yoshihide
Kono Taro
Kishida Fumio
Takaichi Sanae
Noda Seiko
Abe Shinzo

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan's Takaichi 'really wants to meet' Taiwan president if elected PM
Japan's Takaichi 'really wants to meet' Taiwan president if elected PM
2021/09/16 11:00
Quad countries to hold summit in Washington in September
Quad countries to hold summit in Washington in September
2021/09/10 11:00
‘Taiwan and Japan are not friends, we are family members’: Deputy defense minister
‘Taiwan and Japan are not friends, we are family members’: Deputy defense minister
2021/09/08 14:08
Countering China top priority for Japan: Leading PM contender
Countering China top priority for Japan: Leading PM contender
2021/09/07 16:24
Taiwan, Japan reach consensus on coast guard cooperation
Taiwan, Japan reach consensus on coast guard cooperation
2021/08/29 14:54

Updated : 2021-09-17 17:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm