Taiwan jets fight off simulated enemy on final day of Han Kuang exercise

IDFs took off from Taichung International Airport to conduct aerial counterattack drill

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 16:40
IDFs at Taichung International Airport. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force conducted a counterattack drill on Friday (Sept. 17), the last day of the Han Kuang military exercise, which involved Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) driving away simulated enemy aircraft.

On Friday morning, IDFs took off from Taichung International Airport to carry out a counterattack mission, CNA reported. The fighters completed a variety of takeoffs before flying, intended to test the training of pilots and ground crew.

The IDF is responsible for defending the airspace around the Taiwan Strait, according to Military News Agency.

Over the past five days, the military has conducted combat strength preservation exercises, anti-landing artillery target practice, highway take-off and landing drills, medical emergency response drills, beach counterattack simulations, and military maneuvers protecting the Tamsui River.
Taiwan Air Force
IDF
Han Kuang Exercise
Taiwan military

2021-09-17 17:24 GMT+08:00

