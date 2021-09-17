Taiwan jets fight off simulated enemy on final day of Han Kuang exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force conducted a counterattack drill on Friday (Sept. 17), the last day of the Han Kuang military exercise, which involved Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) driving away simulated enemy aircraft.

On Friday morning, IDFs took off from Taichung International Airport to carry out a counterattack mission, CNA reported. The fighters completed a variety of takeoffs before flying, intended to test the training of pilots and ground crew.

The IDF is responsible for defending the airspace around the Taiwan Strait, according to Military News Agency.

Over the past five days, the military has conducted combat strength preservation exercises, anti-landing artillery target practice, highway take-off and landing drills, medical emergency response drills, beach counterattack simulations, and military maneuvers protecting the Tamsui River.