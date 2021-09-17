Taiwan’s AIDC optimistic about engine part supplies to Rolls-Royce

AIDC produces parts for the Rolls-Royce engines fitted on the Gulfstream G700. (Facebook, GulfstreamAero photo) AIDC produces parts for the Rolls-Royce engines fitted on the Gulfstream G700. (Facebook, GulfstreamAero photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) is confident about growth for its supply of parts to aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, reports said Friday (Sept. 17).

The Taiwan company’s products have been worked into the Pearl 700 engine powering the Gulfstream G700 private jet, CNA reported. Rolls-Royce expects demand for aircraft engines to double during 2022.

AIDC and the British firm have been strategic partners since 2009, but their cooperation on the Pearl 700 Advance 2 project represents a new step forward, the Taiwan company said.

The successful conclusion of tests with the G700 jet could pave the way for an expansion of cooperation between Rolls-Royce and AIDC, given the demand for aircraft engines is likely to double during the next year.