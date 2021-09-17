Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s AIDC optimistic about engine part supplies to Rolls-Royce

New Gulfstream G700 jet powered by Rolls-Royce engines containing AIDC parts

  134
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 16:03
AIDC produces parts for the Rolls-Royce engines fitted on the Gulfstream G700. (Facebook, GulfstreamAero photo) 

AIDC produces parts for the Rolls-Royce engines fitted on the Gulfstream G700. (Facebook, GulfstreamAero photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) is confident about growth for its supply of parts to aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, reports said Friday (Sept. 17).

The Taiwan company’s products have been worked into the Pearl 700 engine powering the Gulfstream G700 private jet, CNA reported. Rolls-Royce expects demand for aircraft engines to double during 2022.

AIDC and the British firm have been strategic partners since 2009, but their cooperation on the Pearl 700 Advance 2 project represents a new step forward, the Taiwan company said.

The successful conclusion of tests with the G700 jet could pave the way for an expansion of cooperation between Rolls-Royce and AIDC, given the demand for aircraft engines is likely to double during the next year.
AIDC
aircraft engines
Rolls-Royce
Pearl 700
Gulfstream
Gulfstream G700

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's AIDC assures public F-16 upgrades follow stringent procedures
Taiwan's AIDC assures public F-16 upgrades follow stringent procedures
2021/08/19 15:55
8 staff members unharmed after F-16 hydrazine leak in Taiwan
8 staff members unharmed after F-16 hydrazine leak in Taiwan
2021/08/14 19:23
Taiwan Air Force buys 96 Sarbe personal locator beacons from France
Taiwan Air Force buys 96 Sarbe personal locator beacons from France
2021/06/25 14:03
Taiwan military aircraft maker ensnared in vaccination controversy
Taiwan military aircraft maker ensnared in vaccination controversy
2021/06/22 15:32
Foxconn confirms India factory executives returned to Taiwan by private jet
Foxconn confirms India factory executives returned to Taiwan by private jet
2021/05/13 11:29

Updated : 2021-09-17 17:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm