Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan looks forward to EU trade agreement

European Parliament gave backing in July, signals intent to improve trade and security ties

  113
By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 15:58
Taiwan hopeful of EU Bilateral Investment Agreement.

Taiwan hopeful of EU Bilateral Investment Agreement. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan called for pre-negotiation work to start on a possible Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) on Friday (Sept. 17), after the European Union (EU) announced the previous day it wanted to bolster its trade relationship and step up strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

In the European Commission's newly released report about its strategy in the Indo-Pacific, it described Taiwan as an important partner to establish semiconductor supply chains, and to have a dialogue on data protection. The bloc also pledged to deepen its trade and investment ties with the country, as the two sides haven’t signed BIAs or enjoyed official diplomatic relations.

Titled, ”The EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” the paper also warns of China's military build-up, displays of force and increasing tension in the South China and East China seas and the Taiwan Strait. This was having what the EU described as “a direct impact on European security and prosperity.”

In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said preparations should begin on a possible BIA. Taiwan has been listed as a potential entity to sign a BIA since 2015 and finally received backing from the European Parliament in July.

In a statement, MOFA welcomed the EU’s emphasis on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. It also hoped preliminary work on a BIA could be done soon, such as an impact assessment, scoping exercise, and public consultations.

“As a like-minded partner of the EU with core values such as democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, Taiwan will continue to bolster cooperation in the supply chain reorganization for semiconductors and other related strategic industries, as well as digital economy, green energy, and post-epidemic economic recovery,” MOFA said.
Taiwan-E.U. relations
BIA
bilateral investment agreement
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan thanks Switzerland’s National Council for motion of support
Taiwan thanks Switzerland’s National Council for motion of support
2021/09/15 14:07
Taiwan thanks Japan for 500,000 more doses of AZ vaccine
Taiwan thanks Japan for 500,000 more doses of AZ vaccine
2021/09/14 18:45
Foreign ministry thankful for parliamentarians' support for Taiwan and Lithuania
Foreign ministry thankful for parliamentarians' support for Taiwan and Lithuania
2021/09/14 15:48
Taiwan’s National Development Council to lead delegation's Europe trip
Taiwan’s National Development Council to lead delegation's Europe trip
2021/09/14 14:13
Taipei Liaison Office in South Africa awards scholarships to students
Taipei Liaison Office in South Africa awards scholarships to students
2021/09/13 15:03

Updated : 2021-09-17 17:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm