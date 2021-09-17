Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/17 14:37
A girl holds a torch during a procession joined by tens of thousands in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the day before the final mass of ...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Mancheste...
Fans wearing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo shirts queue at a food stand outside the stadium before the English Premier League soccer match bet...
Residents watch Pope Francis meeting with members of the Roma community at Lunik IX, in Kosice, Slovakia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, the biggest of abou...
Pro-independence demonstrators rest in a park after taking part at a demonstration during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept...
People steer their SUP boards during a SUP (Stand Up Paddle)-Surfing festival at Krylatskoye Olympic rowing canal in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 12,...
Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne...
People walk reflecting in a mirror installation after sunset in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichen...
Children take part in festivities marking the beginning of the school year at a school in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Children returne...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain crashes with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at...
The dead body of an unidentified man lies on the ground near the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Thursday, ...
Redwan Hoff sits on the roof of a BMW while driver Lorenzo Dada competes in the Redbull Shay iMoto, a spinning event where twelve of the best spinners...

SEPT. 10 – SEPT. 16 2021

From Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League in England and the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Formula One Grand Prix in Italy, to the Pope’s visit in Hungary and Slovakia and the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Chief Photographer for East Africa Ben Curtis, in Nairobi

