Taiwan's first immersive showcase venue opens in Taipei Metro mall

Metro Lab touted as ideal venue for livestreaming, gaming events

  102
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 15:33
Taiwan's first immersive showcase venue opens in Taipei Metro mall. (TRTC photo)
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first immersive exhibition and performance space in Taiwan was inaugurated on Friday (Sept. 17) at the Ximen Metro Mall in Taipei.

A collaboration between Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) and LCD panel manufacturer Innolux Corporation, “Metro Lab,” boasts a giant wall of 8K-resolution display screens, which is 13 meters wide and 3 m high, and equipped with a 5G wireless network, interactive projector technology, and more.

This is the first such project to be implemented by TRTC, which believes it can be an ideal studio for YouTuber livestreaming sessions, as well as a place where mobile game competitions and anime events take place. It also serves as an experiment field for the verification of technologies for companies from 5G to IoT, according to Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲), deputy mayor of Taipei.

The venue is located in an underground shopping area of the capital’s boisterous west district, adjacent to the transportation hub of Taipei Main Station and connected with the MRT Ximen Station. Ximen is known for its vibrant youth vibes.

TRTC has joined local tech firms in introducing a number of tech applications to the city’s MRT network. The Metro Corner sponsored by TPK Holding Co., for example, opened in Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT Station in May, displaying innovative systems that offer riders information.
