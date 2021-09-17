AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Traditional dancers, and the family of late organ grinder and ¨Chinchinero¨ Hector Lizana, 93, who died from COVID-19 three weeks after his son Manuel... Traditional dancers, and the family of late organ grinder and ¨Chinchinero¨ Hector Lizana, 93, who died from COVID-19 three weeks after his son Manuel also succumbed to COVID-19, dance during his funeral at a cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. A Chinchinero is an urban street performer in Chile, who plays a bass drum-type percussion instrument with long drumsticks strapped to his back which also involves a rope with a noose tied around the performer's foot to play the cymbals which also form part of this improvised instrument. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)