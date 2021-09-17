Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Satellite images show 'rockets on rails,' renovated nuclear research plant in N Korea

Pyongyang regime's missile program back on track with rail-based launch system for added mobility

By Associated Press
2021/09/17 14:25
A missile is launched from a train in an undisclosed location somewhere in the mountainous wilderness of North Korea. (Korean Central News A...

A missile is launched from a train in an undisclosed location somewhere in the mountainous wilderness of North Korea. (Korean Central News A...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renovations are underway at a North Korean uranium enrichment plant that could scale up production of nuclear weapons in the communist country, according to new images obtained by CNN.

The activity is taking place inside the controversial Yongbyon Nuclear Research Facility complex — the same facility the U.S. has tried to shut down via sanctions. This could allow Pyongyang to increase production of weapons-grade nuclear materials by as much as 25%, per an Arirang report.

Meanwhile, the "hermit kingdom" revealed the missiles it fired into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday (Sept. 15) were launched from a new train track-based missile system, per an AP report. North Korean state media said a “railway-borne missile regiment” transported the weapons system along tracks in the mountainous regions in the country’s heartland and accurately struck a target 800 kilometers away.

Images showed two missiles blazing up from rail-cars engulfed in orange flames situated in dense forest. Experts say North Korea aims to diversify its launch options with the rail-based rockets, while firing a missile from a train could add mobility, per AP.
North Korea
Nuclear North Korea
missile tests
railways
Kim Jong Un

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan premier identifies safety as key element for railway reform
Taiwan premier identifies safety as key element for railway reform
2021/09/16 17:57
N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile amid stalled talks with U.S.
N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile amid stalled talks with U.S.
2021/09/13 11:09
Xi, Putin vow to advance relations with North Korea
Xi, Putin vow to advance relations with North Korea
2021/09/09 11:55
Chinese foreign minister to visit South Korea as talks stall with communist North
Chinese foreign minister to visit South Korea as talks stall with communist North
2021/09/08 15:16
2500-year-old human remains excavated during rail construction in Taiwan
2500-year-old human remains excavated during rail construction in Taiwan
2021/09/07 14:58

Updated : 2021-09-17 15:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school