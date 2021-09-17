Satellite images show 'rockets on rails,' renovated nuclear research plant in N Korea

A missile is launched from a train in an undisclosed location somewhere in the mountainous wilderness of North Korea. (Korean Central News A... A missile is launched from a train in an undisclosed location somewhere in the mountainous wilderness of North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renovations are underway at a North Korean uranium enrichment plant that could scale up production of nuclear weapons in the communist country, according to new images obtained by CNN.

The activity is taking place inside the controversial Yongbyon Nuclear Research Facility complex — the same facility the U.S. has tried to shut down via sanctions. This could allow Pyongyang to increase production of weapons-grade nuclear materials by as much as 25%, per an Arirang report.

Meanwhile, the "hermit kingdom" revealed the missiles it fired into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday (Sept. 15) were launched from a new train track-based missile system, per an AP report. North Korean state media said a “railway-borne missile regiment” transported the weapons system along tracks in the mountainous regions in the country’s heartland and accurately struck a target 800 kilometers away.

Images showed two missiles blazing up from rail-cars engulfed in orange flames situated in dense forest. Experts say North Korea aims to diversify its launch options with the rail-based rockets, while firing a missile from a train could add mobility, per AP.