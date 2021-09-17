Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Sept. 17) reported two new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight new coronavirus cases, including six imported and two local. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the nation's total COVID death toll at 839.

Local cases

The two local cases reported Friday included a woman in her 70s, case No. 16,226, who sought medical attention on Sept. 15 for other reasons. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 17 and one person has been listed as a contact with the search for other potential contacts underway.

Case No. 16,227 is a woman in her 20s who was tested for the virus because she was accompanying a hospital patient. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 17 and eight people have been listed as contacts, all of whom have entered home isolation.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Friday include three males and three females between the ages of 20 and 60. Between Sept. 3-15, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,228 and 16,230, Indonesia (case Nos. 16,229 and 16,233), Lithuania (case No. 16,231), and Malaysia (case No. 16,232).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,104,233 COVID tests, with 3,086,845 coming back negative. Out of the 16,123 confirmed cases, 1,494 were imported, 14,575 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 839 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 829 deaths from local infections, 411 were in New Taipei, 318 in Taipei, 28 in Keelung, 26 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.